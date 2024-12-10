L’IMAGE Pop-up Show Brings Contemporary Art to Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Local Artists’ Headline December Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – December 14th, 2024 – The vibrant Funk Zone, known for its eclectic mix of art galleries, wineries, breweries, and creative spaces, will host an exciting pop-up art show this December, highlighting the latest in multi-media painting, photography, aerial, dance, music, and more contemporary art.

“Organizing this pop-up art show has been incredibly fulfilling. I’ve met amazing people united by their love for creating and sharing art. Despite challenges like lighting, space changes, and hanging on concrete, the shared mantra has been, “It’s all for the art.” So many artists, including all the performers, have come together – donating time and energy to make this happen for Santa Barbara. This warehouse, unused for four years, has been transformed through collective effort, and we’re thrilled to bring it to life for the show.” Kayla Limage

Featuring celebrated local contemporary artist James Lambert, this event promises to bring an immersive experience to art lovers and casual visitors alike.

“I’m thrilled to present my latest work in the Funk Zone, a community that thrives on creativity and connection,” said Lambert. “This show is an opportunity to engage with incredible artists from all backgrounds. In a truly accessible way and interesting way.” James Lambert

The event, titled L’IMAGE, will run from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm for free viewing and after hours for a fee, starting at 5:30 pm to midnight.

Location: 111 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. The show will spotlight a range of contemporary art genres, from abstract and surrealist pieces to bold mixed-media installations. Finding innovative works and a dynamic cultural landscape with select works available for purchase and many artists debuting new collections created exclusively for this show.

The pop-up will feature a curated selection of works from emerging and established artists, fostering a dialogue around modern artistic expressions. Visitors can explore the intersection of art and community while enjoying the Funk Zone’s unique ambiance.

Do not miss this opportunity to experience the forefront of contemporary art in one of Santa Barbara’s most dynamic neighborhoods.

Event Details:

Dates: December 14 th , 2024

December 14 , 2024 Hours: 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm for free viewing Paintings, photography, sculptures We have six bands performing live Aerialists performing Drinks sold by SoHO restaurant and music club Food option on site Vendors

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm for free viewing 5:30 pm to midnight, an eclectic mix of entertainment and art Two more bands The show starts at 7 pm (variety show) Act 1: selah dance collective performance Act 2: fashion show by Nina Q Act 3: electric cirque aerial show At 8 pm DJ and after party with LED flow performers



Other artists involved

Director/organizer: Kayla Bollag Assistant: Lane Bhutani Goedert Film Room director: Alicia Vasquez

Emcees

Alicia Vasquez Chris Williams (comedian & emcee)

Painters

Daniel Bollag Bea Tolan James Lambert Nicole Belton Joanna Cutri Naomi Bollag Anne Siciliano Kayla Bollag Lyla Bollag Sofia Martin Ian Hubbard Robbie Goodall Annika Gedney Veronica Rockstrom Grace Fisher Wallace Piatt Stanley Boydston

Photographers

Michael Haber Cory Cullington Kristi Curtis Fran Collin Callahan Morgan Gracie White Eric States Alessandro Herics Cole Smith

Musicians

Monkfish CJB Music Claire de Luna Hunter Hawkins Me.kai Alyce Mosaic Coyote Luke Yansick

For more information, visit L’Image Social Media or @jpaullambert

Contact: Kayla Limage: limagekayla@gmail.com.

Art samples and Images of James P. Lambert works