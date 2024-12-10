Maravilla Earns Sixth “Best in Wellness” Award

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., DEC 10, 2024— Maravilla is proud to receive the prestigious 2024 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award, recognizing it among North America’s top 25 “Best in Wellness” senior living communities. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Maravilla has earned this distinguished honor, highlighting its dedication to creating a wellness-centered environment that enriches the lives of older adults. Maravilla shares this remarkable achievement with its sister communities, Maravilla at The Domain in Austin, Texas, and Maravilla Scottsdale in Arizona.

The International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) and NuStep’s recognition highlights Maravilla’s dedication to creating a comprehensive wellness culture that promotes healthy, active living for all residents and staff members.

“Receiving the ICAA NuStep Beacon Award for the sixth time reflects our community’s transformative approach to wellness,” said Executive Director Ruth Grande. “We are committed to providing residents an enriched and vibrant lifestyle that empowers them to lead active, purposeful lives.”

At Maravilla, wellness is seamlessly woven into every aspect of community life through thoughtfully designed programs that nurture physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Like all communities operated by the Solana Beach-based Senior Resource Group, Maravilla embraces the signature Zest initiative. This proactive approach to wellbeing emphasizes personal fulfillment and new experiences, focusing on three essential dimensions of the self: mind, body and soul. Launched in 2018, the evidence-based initiatives seek to measure and improve residents’ quality of life, thus creating a more active, engaged and healthy lifestyle. Zest focuses on positive ways for residents to feel their best—from social engagement and physical activities to diet and nutrition.

Maravilla has also been honored as a Pinnacle Award Winner, ranking among the top 5 senior communities in three of the past six years.

The ICAA NuStep Beacon Award is awarded to senior living communities that successfully foster a wellness-centered environment and create programs and services that get residents and staff engaged in seven key dimensions of wellness: emotional, physical, intellectual, social, spiritual, vocational and environmental.

About Maravilla

Maravilla offers independent and assisted living lifestyles as well as award-winning memory care services. The CARF-accredited community has a full range of services and amenities, including 12-hour restaurant dining, transportation, housekeeping, activities, and personalized wellness programs for residents. For more information, please call 805-308-9585 or visit www.MaravillaSeniorLiving.com.

About NuStep, LLC

NuStep, LLC designs, manufactures, and distributes recumbent cross trainer exercise equipment. NuStep products empower users of all functional abilities and fitness levels to engage in exercise that builds strength, enhances independence, and improves health outcomes. From 1998 to 2018, NuStep sponsored the Pinnacle Award, recognizing senior communities and centers transforming lives through whole-person wellness programming. To learn more, visit www.nustep.com.

About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

ICAA leads, connects, and defines the active-aging industry, supporting professionals in developing wellness cultures for adults over 50. The association focuses on active aging, helping older adults live life as fully as possible within all dimensions of wellness. Visit www.icaa.cc to learn more.

About Senior Resource Group

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Senior Resource Group, LLC (SRG) owns, develops and operates quality independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across the United States. Since 1988, SRG has championed the development and management of thoughtfully designed communities providing older adults with service-enriched, supportive living environments. SRG presently owns and operates senior living communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and Texas. For more information, visit www.srgseniorliving.com.