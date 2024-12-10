Santa Barbara City College Welcomes Three Newly Elected Trustees to Board of Trustees

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Photos: From left to Right – Jett Black-Maertz, Dave Morris, and Kyle Richards. | Photos Courtesy of SBCC/Clint Weisman



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Dec. 10, 2024) — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is proud to announce the election of three new members to its Board of Trustees: Jett Black-Maertz, Dave Morris, and Kyle Richards. Elected on November 5, 2024, these individuals bring a wealth of experience, passion, and dedication to their roles. They join existing board members President Jonathan Abboud, Marsha Croninger, Dr. Charlotte Gullap-Moore, and Ellen Stoddard.

They will officially begin their terms at the board’s meeting on December 19, 2024.

SBCC thanks outgoing board members Dr. Anna Everett, Veronica Gallardo, and Robert Miller for their service to the district.

“Jett, Dave, and Kyle each bring unique experiences and perspectives that will strengthen our board and our commitment to SBCC’s mission of student success,” shared Abboud. “I look forward to their contributions along with our current board members as we work together to ensure SBCC continues to thrive as a cornerstone of our community.”

MEET THE NEW TRUSTEES

Jett Black-Maertz

Jett Black-Maertz brings nearly two decades of expertise in grant management, community engagement, and public service. As a consultant specializing in federal, state, and local grant compliance, Jett has helped organizations maximize funding to address housing equity and homelessness. Her commitment to educational access, fiscal sustainability, and environmental stewardship aligns closely with SBCC’s mission. A current advisory board member of PATH Santa Barbara, Jett looks forward to fostering connections between SBCC and the broader community.

Dave Morris

Trustee Dave Morris is a retired SBCC instructor with a 50-year teaching career in public and private school systems. His journey in education began at Los Angeles Valley Community College and culminated in earning an MA in History from the University of California, Santa Barbara. During his tenure at SBCC, Morris served as department chair, an elected member of the Faculty Senate, and as part of the Faculty Association’s contract negotiation team. His deep understanding of SBCC’s academic and cultural environment will be a tremendous asset to the board.

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards has dedicated his career to public service and higher education. With an M.Ed. from Pennsylvania State University and nearly 30 years of experience at UCSB, Richards has served in roles ranging from residential life director to LGBTQ+ advocacy and policy analysis. As a two-term Goleta City Council member and former Mayor Pro Tem, Richards has also championed sustainability, fiscal responsibility, and community engagement. His experience with governance and policy development will enhance SBCC’s strategic efforts to support student success. a tremendous asset to the board.

LOOKING AHEAD

“The breadth of expertise and dedication that Jett, Dave, and Kyle bring is remarkable,” mentioned Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D. “Their leadership will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to provide exceptional education, foster innovation, and address the evolving needs of our students and community.”



The new trustees join the board during an exciting time for SBCC as it continues to innovate in education and deepen its impact within the Santa Barbara community. The Measure P Bond Extension passed on November 5 by 66.15%, which has given SBCC $198 million for key infrastructure improvement. More information can be found at SBCC.edu/Measure-P/Transparency. The new board members’ diverse experiences and shared commitment to equity, sustainability, and academic excellence will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the college.

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).