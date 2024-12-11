Dos Pueblos Boys’ Soccer Defeats Rival Santa Barbara 2-1 in Channel League Opener

Goals by Emi Martinez and Justin Herrera boosted the Dos Pueblos High boys’ soccer team to a 2-1 road victory over rival Santa Barbara on Tuesday night.

The Chargers are off to a fast start this season after capturing the Cats and Hounds Tournament Championship for the second consecutive year. They are 5-0-1 overall and 1-0 in Channel League play.

“Channel League is always tough, top to bottom. It feels like we never have an easy game, no matter if a team is young or returning a bunch of players,” said Dos Pueblos coach Matt York. “To start with a rivalry game and be on the road, we knew that it was an opportunity for us. You try to defend your home [field] when you can, and if you can take points away in these road games, it puts you in a good spot for playoffs.”

Dos Pueblos controlled possession throughout the first half but could not break through for a goal until the closing minutes of the first half.

Kaj Laub sent a pass into the box to Martinez, who placed a left-footed shot into the side netting in the 38th minute. The goal just before halftime changed the complexion of the game.

Dos Pueblos High forward #7 John Duffy is the reigning SBART Athlete of the Week. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

“Getting an early goal changes the full dynamic of the game, and we weren’t having that, so there is an opportunity for frustration to mount within the team,” York said. “We were able to have a ball in front of goal and attack a nice crossing finish where our guy didn’t have to do too much with it and he just didn’t blow the opportunity.”

The second half began much like the first with both teams struggling to create solid goal-scoring opportunities. However, Dos Pueblos captured a moment of brilliance in the 65th minute.

The sequence began with a deep throw in Miguel Greenberg, who found space behind the Santa Barbara defense before playing the ball back to Justin Herrera, who took one touch and sent a bullet into the side net from the corner of the box.

The goal was Herrera’s first at Dos Pueblos.

“Tonight, we had a couple guys score for us who hadn’t been playing with us in the past, so it was an opportunity for them to feel what it is like to be a Charger and represent the school,” York said. “Also to get one against a storied rival like Santa Barbara was an amazing feeling for us as coaches and the team to reward them.”

The second Dos Pueblos goal lit a fire under the Dons, and the increased work rate paid off in the 78th minute when Juan Montes was pulled down inside the box, resulting in a penalty shot for Santa Barbara.

Pablo Desales, who was Santa Barbara’s most dangerous player throughout the game, calmly converted the attempt, cutting the Santa Barbara deficit to 2-1.

“Pablo has been playing holding mid for us the last couple games, a position he normally doesn’t play. Finally, we were able to push him up top more and get him around the box,” said Santa Barbara coach Ricardo Alcaraz. “He played really well today. He kind of stepped it up.”

The Chargers were able to hold off Santa Barbara’s last-gasp comeback attempt over the final two minutes, plus stoppage time, to secure the victory.