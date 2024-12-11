Teva Announces New Patient Access Program with Direct Relief to Provide Access to Inhalers for Uninsured Patients

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), announced today the launch of a new patient access program, in partnership with Direct Relief, to supply inhalers to eligible patients in the United States free of charge.

“In the United States, while 93% of Teva’s inhaler medicines are generic products with access at lower prices – particularly for insured patients – there still remain uninsured patients who cannot access affordable generic inhalers,” said Chris Fox, Executive Vice President, U.S. Commercial at Teva. “The aim of this program is to help address an unmet need in underserved communities nationwide, enhancing patient access to safe and affordable medicines delivered via inhalers, including both maintenance and rescue inhalers.”

Teva will make two inhaler products available through this program: generic versions of the AirDuo®RespiClick® (fluticasone propionate/salmeterol xinafoate maintenance inhaler) and ProAir® HFA (albuterol sulfate rescue inhaler). Teva will donate the inhalers to Direct Relief for distribution by request to free & charitable clinics, to then be dispensed to uninsured patients served by these clinics.



“Direct Relief is deeply grateful to Teva for this critical donation which will connect patients with respiratory treatments they otherwise would not have access to,” said Katie Lewis, Regional Director, U.S. Programs for Direct Relief. “Free and charitable clinics offer quality care for underserved communities, and this donation will allow them to reach even more patients with these medications.”

The program will continue for a minimum of three years to ensure reliable and continuous supply to these patients. In addition to donating the inhalers, Teva will make a cash donation to Direct Relief to cover the costs of administering this program.

Direct Relief, Teva’s long-time partner on access to medicines programs in the U.S. and around the world, is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides medical resources to resource-poor communities. It operates, by its own account, the largest charitable medicine program in the United States. Through its network, Direct Relief supports the dispensing of high-quality, no-cost medicines to low-income, uninsured patients at the point of care, thereby facilitating patient access to necessary medicines.

