Drumroll please…the City of Goleta is excited to announce the winners of our Second Annual Window Decorating Contest! A big thank you to the close to 20 businesses who helped make the Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade route this past Saturday, December 7, 2024, merry and bright. It was wonderful to see more creativity and enthusiasm with the businesses participating in the contest this year.It was a tough decision, but the City of Goleta’s three-judge panel selected Larry’s 8 Day Auto Parts as the winner with Honorable Mention going to Hollister Barbershop and Goleta Bakery. New this year was the People’s Choice Award where community members viewed photos of the participating businesses on the City’s social media accounts (@cityofgoleta) or through an online photo album and let the City know their top choice. Congratulations to The Edge Salon & Barbershop for being the people’s favorite! Runner up for the People’s Choice Award goes to the Lazy Eye Shop. Winners will receive a free car wash thanks to Fuel Depot.See for yourself photos of the participating businesses online here. Or you can head over to Hollister Avenue in Old Town from Orange to Kinman and see them for yourself. The displays will be up throughout the rest of the holiday season.We can’t wait for next year. Mark your calendar! The next Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade is on December 6, 2025.