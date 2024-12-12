The letter writer in “Up a Tree” quotes the Florida Surgeon General’s comment on fluoride in water systems. This is the same Joseph Ladapo who has said mRNA COVID vaccines could theoretically change human DNA. Therefore, it is basically malpractice for health-care practitioners to administer the vaccine. However, the Centers for Disease Control has said that the vaccines do not enter a cell’s DNA.

Perhaps the Floridian is more correct on the fluoride issue than the vaccine issue.