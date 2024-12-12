The Santa Barbara Independent’s Local Heroes Luncheon | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Though we honor our Local Heroes each year in our November issue, our annual luncheon brings a special kinship and connection to the good our community is doing. Like every year, our Editor-in-Chief Marianne Partridge took to the stage and brought up our Local Heroes to honor them once again in person, in our community.

The Indy staff, alongside city officials, friends, and our valued community members, celebrated all that our Local Heroes achieved and what they are continuing to accomplish. From teaching Spanish to protecting our bees and butterflies, bringing joy to people shopping in their store, or bringing the Library Plaza to life, our Heroes have contributed so much to our community!

We hope you enjoyed our Local Heroes issue as much as we did, and that, like us, you will continue to celebrate our Local Heroes and our wonderful community this holiday season.

  • 2024 Local Hero Terease Chin | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • 2024 Local Hero Lauren Trujillo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • 2024 Local Hero Sylvia Barnard | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • 2024 Local Hero Eddie Perez | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • 2024 Local Hero Perie Longo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • 2024 Local Hero Rakesh Bahadur | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Editor-in-Chief Marianne Partridge | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • 2024 Local Hero Joy Mok | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • 2024 Local Hero Melissa Cronshaw | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • 2024 Local Hero Gil Rosas | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • 2024 Local Hero Michael Montenegro | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • 2024 Local Hero Yukiko Irie | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • District 3 Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • ‘Indy’ Marketing and Promotions Administrator Richelle Boyd | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
  • ‘Indy’ Publisher Brandi Rivera | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom
Thu Dec 12, 2024 | 19:25pm
https://www.independent.com/2024/12/12/sharing-sentiments-with-our-heroes/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.