Birds and Habitats

Welcome solstice. With gratitude, I write to the S.B. Independent to praise Hugh Ranson’s November 16 “Birding your own patch” article, thank Santa Barbara Audubon Society volunteers, partners, members, and grantors who work determinedly to protect area birdlife and habitat and connect people with birds through education, conservation, and science, and welcome the greater Independent community to join us.

Thank you, Hugh, other active S.B. Audubon Society members, current and emeriti Board leaders, Conservation/Science and Education Committees, and staff for teaching about birds, protecting purple martins, bringing our Meet Your Wild Neighbor curriculum to 15 classrooms, and keeping the wheels turning, among other projects. Your time, skills and support are critical. Thank you especially to our outstanding nonprofit partners. We are proud of our collaborations, outreach events, and advocacy. They teach us how to observe birds, spark curiosity about nature, and encourage environmental stewardship.

We invite you to come on a free guided bird walk this winter. As Hugh said, local walks to learn about birds are invaluable. One can study birds first-hand and reconnect with old friends or make a new one. Learning and working together, we can protect birds and our beautiful Santa Barbara open spaces, riparian zones, and coastal habitats. Please visit our website to learn more about joining our local chapter, bird walks, and programs.

Whether you’re birding in your backyard, enjoying the changing leaves, hiking in our beautiful open spaces, or enjoying the greenery from the rain, wishing you a healthy peaceful holiday season.