DignityMoves Launches Holiday Gift Drive to Support Residents Transitioning Off the Streets

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA, December 13, 2024 — The holiday season is a time for connection, compassion, and generosity, and for those transitioning from homelessness to stable housing, it can be especially meaningful. This year DignityMoves is continuing its holiday tradition at their La Posada Village on Hollister Ave. and their downtown Santa Barbara Street Village by giving each of the 114 residents a stocking, basket or gift bag with personal and holiday items.

The residents of this “interim supportive housing” – a stop-over between tents and permanent housing – have a safe and dignified place to get out of survival mode to start to rebuild their lives.

For many of the current residents, this will be the first holiday season in years spent off the streets, making it all the more meaningful.

The goal of this holiday gift drive is to provide each La Posada and Santa Barbara Street resident with a special gift, filled with personal and holiday-themed items to brighten their season. Receiving these gifts during this time offers more than just material gifts; it shows these individuals that they are seen, valued, and worthy of care. Gifts are needed for approximately 82 men and 34 women.

DignityMoves will be collecting donations through Friday, December 20, at 11:00 am. To participate go to the Dignity Moves website for details. https://dignitymoves.org/downtown-santa-barbara/

Participants can either (1) put together a stocking, basket or gift bag with some of the suggested items below, (2) donate multiples of some of the suggested different items for Dignity Moves to put in gift packages or (3) make a financial contribution designed for purchase of items for the gift packages. The total cost of gifts, if purchasing for one completed gift bag, is approximately $40-50 and will vary depending on the size and brand of items chosen.

Some suggested items to choose from for stockings, baskets or gift bags:

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Soap/ Body Wash

Lotion

Deodorant

Reusable Coffee Cup

Hot Chocolate Packet/ Candy Cane

Snacks/ Candy

Socks

Mini Flashlight

Shampoo/ Conditioner

Razors/ Shaving Cream

Loofah Bath Sponges (Women)

Face/ Eye Makeup (Women)

Or other items of personal care or holiday cheer

La Posada Interim Supportive Housing Community has 80 rooms located on Hollister Avenue and Santa Barbara Interim Supportive Housing Community has 34 rooms in downtown Santa Barbara, CA. Both communities provide 24/7 security, intensive case management for each resident, 3 meals a day, and mental and physical health care services and transportation. They are a public-private collaboration between DignityMoves, the County of Santa Barbara, and Good Samaritan Shelter.

About DignityMoves

DignityMoves works to end unsheltered street homelessness in communities through the construction of Interim Supportive Housing as a rapid, cost-effective, scalable solution. Using innovative approaches such as prefabricated materials and modular housing, DignityMoves takes advantage of vacant parking lots or other underutilized sites to build temporary “pop-up” communities which can be relocated, as necessary. DignityMoves also develops permanent sites such as those funded by California’s Project Homekey program. For information on bringing a DignityMoves community to your city, or to donate to this work, please visit www.dignitymoves.org