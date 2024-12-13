Downtown Santa Barbara Organization Announces Holiday Decor Contest Winners

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

La Paloma | Credit: Courtesy

Coast 2 Coast Collection | Credit: Courtesy

33 Jewels | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – On Wednesday evening, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Holiday Décor Committee had the delightful but challenging task of judging 25 businesses in this year’s highly anticipated Holiday Décor Contest. With dazzling displays featuring holiday presents, wreaths, inflatable animals, and festive creativity, participants truly embraced the holiday spirit, making the selection of winners a difficult decision.

After much deliberation, the committee is thrilled to announce the top winners of the 2024 contest:

1st Place was awarded to La Paloma (702 Anacapa St) .

. 2nd Place was awarded to 33 Jewels (814 State St) .

. 3rd Place (tie) was awarded to SB Nail Bar (632 State St) and Ace Rivington (1100 State St).

and 4th Place was awarded to Kaleidoscope Flowers (1341 State St) and Coast 2 Coast Collection (1114 State St #10)

This year’s participants transformed their storefronts and interiors into magical holiday showcases, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for shoppers and visitors alike. The imaginative displays brought joy to the downtown area and highlighted the dedication of local businesses to making the holiday season extra special for the community.

Additional holiday events hosted by the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara:

Holiday Sing-Along with the Prime Time Band

Friday, December 13th, 6-8PM

Front steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (1130 State St.)

Big Brass Christmas Show

Saturday, December 14th, 12-2PM

Storke Placita (700 block of State St., between Blenders in the Grass and Supercuts)

