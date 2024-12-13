Notice of Intent to Prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for Authorizing Changes to the Falcon Launch Program at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Dec. 13, 2024 – The Department of the Air Force (DAF) is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to evaluate the potential environmental effects associated with:

DAF’s authorization of the redevelopment of Space Launch Complex (SLC)-6 to support Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy operations, including launch and landing at Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB).

DAF’s authorization of an increase in Falcon 9 launches and landings at VSFB and downrange landings in the Pacific Ocean.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) issuance or modification of a vehicle operator license to Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) for Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy operations at VSFB and approval of related airspace closures.

The DAF has identified a Proposed Action, Alternative 1, and the No Action Alternative to be carried forward for analysis in the EIS. The successful completion of the environmental review process does not guarantee that the FAA would issue a vehicle operator license. The project must also meet all FAA safety, risk, and indemnification requirements for the appropriate license.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

The DAF will hold three in-person public scoping meetings and a virtual public scoping meeting to inform the public about the Proposed Action and accept comments on the scope of the analysis. During the in-person public scoping meetings, project team members will be available to provide information, and there will be an opportunity to provide oral and written comments. Scoping meeting materials will be provided in English and Spanish at the in-person scoping meetings and online at www.VSFBFalconLaunchEIS.com.

IN-PERSON PUBLIC SCOPING MEETINGS (5 P.M. – 8 P.M. PACIFIC TIME)

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1679, 3801 Market St., Ventura, CA

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025: Westside Neighborhood Center, 423 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara, CA

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025: Dick DeWees Community Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc, CA



VIRTUAL PUBLIC SCOPING MEETING (6 P.M. PACIFIC TIME)

SUBMITTING COMMENTS

The public is encouraged to submit comments during the scoping period from Dec. 13, 2024, through Jan. 27, 2025. To ensure the DAF has sufficient time to consider public scoping comments during preparation of the Draft EIS, please submit comments within the 45-day scoping period, which ends on Jan. 27, 2025. Public scoping comments can be submitted in English or Spanish in the following ways:

In-person at one of the three in-person public scoping meetings

Via comment form on the project website at: www.VSFBFalconLaunchEIS.com

Email to: info@VSFBFalconLaunchEIS.com, with the subject line “Falcon EIS”

Mail to: ATTN: VSFB Falcon Launch EIS c/o ManTech International Corporation 420 Stevens Avenue, Suite 100 Solana Beach, CA 92075

NATIONAL HISTORIC PRESERVATION ACT SECTION 106 This public scoping effort also supports consultation under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and its implementing regulations. Members of the public are invited to participate, provide comments, or raise concerns regarding potential impacts on historic properties. Comments submitted via the project website, email, or by mail will be considered under the National Environment Policy Act (NEPA) and pursuant to Section 106 of the NHPA.

The DAF is committed to meaningful public involvement and will keep the public informed throughout the development of the EIS. Please help DAF inform the community about the intent to prepare an EIS by sharing this information.

Visit the project website at www.VSFBFalconLaunchEIS.com to learn more about the project.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

For more information, please contact the SLD 30 Public Affairs Office at 1-805-606-3595 or sld30.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

The Notice of Intent is posted to the Federal Register here: Federal Register :: Notice of Intent To Prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for Authorizing Changes to the Falcon Launch Program at Vandenberg Space Force Base