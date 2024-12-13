Santa Ynez Chumash Donate $25,000 to Central Coast Toys for Tots Campaign

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – December 12, 2024 – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians recently donated $25,000 Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign, marking the 21st consecutive year the tribe has helped fund the nonprofit’s efforts to supply toys to economically disadvantaged children during the holiday season.

The Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign serves families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties through partnerships with local agencies, such as Unity Shoppe, People Helping People, The Salvation Army, Community Action Commission, Tribal TANF, United Boys & Girls Club and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Our tribe is proud to be a part of a campaign that makes a significant difference in the lives of children in need during the holidays,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

1st Sgt. (retired) Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots Coordinator for Santa Barbara County, noted her group’s long-standing partnership with the tribe.

“Central Coast Marine Corps League 1340 and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians have been in partnership since December 2004,” she said. “Our strong, 21-year partnership has resulted in thousands of toys for children in Santa Barbara County during the holiday season. The tribe’s steadfast dedication demonstrates their commitment to local children and the campaign, which has helped family agencies within the county provide toys, books and games to less fortunate families. The tribe’s contribution is recognized within the organization and is well appreciated.”

For more information on how to donate a toy or make a monetary donation, visit www.toysfortots.org/donate.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.chumash.gov.