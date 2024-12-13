Credit: Courtesy











Meet Stella, our 2-year-old Pit Bull/Husky mix! She may be shy at first, but with a few treats and a little patience, you’ll quickly win her over. She walks beautifully on a leash, making her a joy to take on adventures. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who needs a little extra love to come out of her shell, she could be the perfect match for you!

Come meet Stella at the Santa Barbara County @sbcanimalservices shelter in Goleta, CA located at 5473 Overpass Road. Open Tuesday-Sunday from 10am-6pm. Please email

sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com for more information.