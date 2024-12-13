Credit: Courtesy






Meet Stella, our 2-year-old Pit Bull/Husky mix! She may be shy at first, but with a few treats and a little patience, you’ll quickly win her over. She walks beautifully on a leash, making her a joy to take on adventures. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who needs a little extra love to come out of her shell, she could be the perfect match for you!

Come meet Stella at the Santa Barbara County @sbcanimalservices shelter in Goleta, CA located at 5473 Overpass Road. Open Tuesday-Sunday from 10am-6pm. Please email

 sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com for more information. 

Fri Dec 13, 2024 | 20:41pm
https://www.independent.com/2024/12/13/stella-2/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.