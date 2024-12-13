Strong Second Half Boosts San Marcos to 76-52 Victory Over Rio Mesa

The first week of Channel League play has been promising for the San Marcos High boys’ basketball team.

The Royals exploded offensively in the second half and pulled away for a 76-52 victory over Rio Mesa on Thursday night at the Thunderhut.

“We have a really young team and so when I got here we had to get used to the intensity that I wanted to play at,” said first-year head coach Matt Jordan. “We had a ten day break and I think we have come together as a group. Now we are executing and playing hard as opposed to just playing hard.”

With the victory, San Marcos improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in Channel League play.

The foundation of what can be considered a breakthrough performance for the Royals began in the defensive end as San Marcos held Rio Mesa scoreless until midway through the first quarter.

The Royals took a 7-0 lead on a layup in transition by sophomore Aidan Conlan. A pull-up jumper by Brody Green in the closing moments of the first quarter put San Marcos ahead 17-12.

Rio Mesa surged ahead briefly in the second quarter behind incredible shot making from 6’4” senior Jackson Knowles. He scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half and his fifth three-pointer of the game put the Spartans ahead 25-23 midway through the second quarter.

However, San Marcos responded with a 9-4 run to close the half that was sparked by Green, who knocked down a three-pointer to give the Royals a 30-27 lead with 1:20 remaining in the second quarter.

Green followed that up with a driving layup with five seconds left before halftime that increased the San Marcos lead to 32-27.

The offense picked up in the third quarter as San Marcos outscored Rio Mesa 26-14 to take a commanding 58-41 lead. The Royals displayed impressive ball movement during the run and made 14 three-pointers overall.

Danny Diaz led San Marco’s barrage from long range. He finished with 17 points, including five three-pointers. Green knocked down four shots from long range on his way to team-high 23 points. Conlan drained three three-pointers and scored eleven points.

“We have two special players in Brody Green and Koji Hefner and they can really get down hill,” Jordan said. “We’re taking three-pointers that are inside out where our feet are set and that’s the difference.”

San Marcos ripped off an 11-0 run midway through the fourth quarter capped off by a Lincoln Gengo fastbreak layup that increased their lead to 70-48.

San Marcos will host St. Bonaventure (8-2 overall) in a non-league contest on Saturday beginning at 6:30.

Ventura 65, Dos Pueblos 53

The visiting Cougars knocked down 13 three-pointers and snapped a two-game Dos Pueblos winning streak.

Evan Pinsker scored 13 points against Ventura. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Dos Pueblos jumped out to an early 21-9 lead, but Ventura flipped the script in the second quarter and led 31-23 at halftime.

Coulter Jay scored 14 points to lead DP, Evan Pinsker had 13 points and Shane Grant added 10.