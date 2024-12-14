For nearly 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of opening my home and serving as a host parent to international students studying English at EF International Language Campus on Chapala Street. Every fall, I look forward to welcoming these students from around the world into our family, especially during Thanksgiving. Sharing this quintessential American holiday with them has become one of the most rewarding and enlightening experiences of my life.

Over the years, my Thanksgiving table has been surrounded by hundreds of students representing more than 25 nationalities, including Japan, Spain, Brazil, France, Germany, Costa Rica and Thailand. What strikes me each time I host students is how much joy and curiosity these young people bring with them. They are eager to learn about our traditions, and in return, they share their own stories, cultures, and perspectives. This year, one student said they were grateful for feeling at home despite being so far from their family. Moments like that remind me of how cultural exchange can foster understanding and connection.

Hosting EF students is about more than sharing a meal or providing a place to stay. It’s about opening our hearts and homes to different cultures and creating bridges of understanding. Santa Barbara, with its rich diversity and welcoming spirit, is uniquely positioned to be a hub for this kind of exchange.

As a host parent, I can confidently say that these experiences leave a lasting impact—not just on the students, but on us as well. Each fall, our family grows a little larger, and our understanding of the world deepens. It’s about gratitude for the connections we make, the traditions we share, and the opportunity to build a more compassionate world. Each student brings something unique to our home, and I am constantly reminded of how much we have in common despite our differences. At a time when division often dominates the headlines, these connections remind me that peace begins with empathy, and empathy grows when we open ourselves to one another.

I encourage my fellow Santa Barbara residents to consider hosting students or supporting programs like EF that bring these opportunities to our community. Celebrating multiculturalism and sharing our traditions with the next generation of global citizens is one of the most meaningful ways we can contribute to a more united and understanding world.