To the Kroger people:

The headline contains the nickname of the Santa Barbara downtown Ralph’s store.

I live on the Westside and often go to this store simply because it has most of what I need. But I’m embarrassed to admit this to my friends. Its reputation is abominable.

One of its two elevators from the underground parking garage hasn’t worked in what, two years? And the grounds surrounding the store are always unkempt; trash everywhere and overgrown foliage and built up dirt and leaves.

Santa Barbara is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and the architecture of the downtown Ralph’s is exquisite, following the Spanish Colonial Revival code. Why is it that Kroger’s does nothing to improve the outside appearance of this location?

I’ve written before to another email but was responded to by an obvious AI robot.

When I have time I bring along an extra bag to pick up trash along the walkway that is above the driveway to the underground parking area, but it saddens me to see the lack of owner neglect throughout this property. There is only so much local citizens can do to help keep their city clean.