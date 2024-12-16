County of Santa Barbara Probation Department Launches Countywide Wellness Checks in Operation Safe at Home

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.)– On December 12, 2024, the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department conducted countywide wellness checks of individuals supervised by the Department to ensure the safety of clients and the wellbeing of their families. This operation had a specific focus on households with school-aged children and to support the family units during the holiday season, Target gift cards were distributed, as well as toys generously donated by Community Solutions, Inc (CSI). Operation Safe at Home covered the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, and Goleta areas.

Operation Safe at Home’s operational objectives were to ensure compliance with terms and conditions of supervision, to identify and assess the needs of clients and family members, and provide links to community resources. The operation was a success, resulting in 26 contacts and no arrests.

“Our priority is not only to ensure compliance with supervision terms but also to support the overall well-being of the individuals and families in our community,” said Chief Probation Officer Holly Benton. “This operation reflects our commitment to creating safer environments for our clients, particularly those with children, by connecting them to needed resources,” she said.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department is committed to community safety and taking a proactive role in client accountability and family wellness.