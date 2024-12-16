The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® (SBAOR) is proud to announce the installation of its 2025 Board of Directors. The installation ceremony took place on December 6th during the 117th annual Installation and Awards Luncheon at the picturesque Santa Barbara Hilton Beachfront Resort.

Leading the association into 2025 is Summer Knight, Sun Coast Real Estate, who will serve as President.

Joining her on the Executive Committee are:

Jennifer Berger, Compass, President-Elect

Stephen MacFarlane, Compass, Vice President

Tyler Mearce, Sotheby’s International Realty, Treasurer

The Board of Directors also includes esteemed REALTORS® and industry professionals:

Patrice Serrani, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Bob Curtis, Village Properties

Mort Maizlish, Maizlish Realtors, Inc.

Martha McNair, Coastal Properties

Don Katich, Radius Commercial Real Estate

David Magid, Village Properties

Samantha Ireland, Keller Williams

Lynda Elliot, eXp Realty

Additionally, Kelly Marsh, Cornerstone Home Lending, will serve as affiliate director, and Michele Allyn of Allyn & Associates will serve on the board as immediate past president.

The SBAOR Board of Directors will guide the association in its mission to empower REALTORS®, foster professionalism, and advocate for private property rights in the Santa Barbara community.

“This exceptional group of leaders will steer our association with dedication and vision,” said Brian Johnson, CEO of the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®. “Under their leadership, we are confident the SBAOR will continue to thrive and support our members and the community we serve.”

For more information about the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®, please visit www.sbaor.org or contact the association at (805) 963-3787.

About the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® is a professional trade organization dedicated to serving REALTORS® and protecting property ownership rights. With a commitment to education, advocacy, and community service, SBAOR has been a trusted resource in the real estate industry for over 100 years.

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.