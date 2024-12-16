Temporary Traffic Signal at Highway 154/Roblar Avenue Intersection Near Los Olivos to be Operational This Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to install a temporary traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 154 and Roblar Avenue near Los Olivos is nearing completion with the signals anticipated to be operational on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

This temporary traffic signal will alleviate the increased traffic at this intersection due to the ongoing roundabout construction at Hwy. 154 and Baseline Avenue. Caltrans conducted an intersection analysis, resulting in the recommendation to provide a temporary signal instead of a four-way stop, to reduce delays and enhance safety at Hwy. 154 and Roblar Avenue during the construction project.

Supervisor Joan Hartmann said, “The community spoke, and Caltrans listened. This temporary all-way stop at SR 154 and Roblar is a direct result of residents raising concerns about safety. We’re grateful for Caltrans’ responsiveness and collaboration in taking this important step to protect our community, as this is one step on a broader set of safety measures Caltrans is implementing.”

“I am very gratified to see Caltrans has responded positively to my request, on behalf of the residents of the Santa Ynez Valley, to address the traffic congestion caused by construction of the new roundabout at 154 and Edison,” said Assemblymember Gregg Hart. “This all-way stop at State Route 154 and Roblar Avenue will improve safety and traffic flow and also allow construction of the much-needed roundabout to proceed quickly.”

Baseline Avenue/Edison Street is currently closed at its connection to Hwy. 154. A new traffic alignment on Hwy. 154 at the intersection of Baseline Avenue/Edison Street remains in effect through June 2025. Work includes the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 154 and Baseline Avenue/Edison Street, installation of curb ramps, rumble strips and a lighting system. Businesses are open and accessible along Baseline Avenue/Edison Street during construction.

The temporary traffic signal at Roblar Avenue and Hwy. 154 will be in place until the completion of the Baseline Avenue/Hwy. 154 roundabout project, which is expected to be complete in Summer 2025.

The contractor for this $8.3 million project is Granite Construction Company of Santa Barbara, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/