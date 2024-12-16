Local Author and Independent columnist Betsy J. Green has just released the latest book in her Way Back When series, containing local happenings from one hundred years ago. Titled Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1924 – The best stories of the year!, Green compiled interesting tidbits to inform and intrigue. She answers questions about the book and her process:

What were some of the highlights of 1924?

Santa Barbara celebrated the first Fiesta with parades and parties this year, and the Lobero Theater and the Granada Theater appeared. The new city hall opened, and the old one came down. Students began attending classes in the new Santa Barbara High School.

Families went to the movies or stayed home and listened to music and soap operas on the radio. Partygoers danced to the Charleston and drank illegal whiskey smuggled here from Canada. A Santa Barbara pilot flew around the world.

More and more families had cars, moved out of apartments, and built their own homes. Architects and builders couldn’t keep up with the demand, so catalog companies stepped up, and catalog homes appeared on our streets. Santa Barbarans were clearly enjoying the Roaring Twenties.

Where did you find all this information?

Most of what I found is in the local paper – The Morning Press – and other California papers. We’re fortunate that our paper contained interesting stories. Many small-town newspapers just wrote about who got married, who died, and predictions about the local harvest.

Here’s a sampling of articles from 1924:

• People wanted to change the name of Rattlesnake Canyon because they thought it discouraged visitors.

• The beach at Hope Ranch was a popular spot for rum smugglers.

• A house designed for ladybugs (insectary) was built near the courthouse.

• The Granada Theater almost didn’t open on time because no one remembered to get the proper permit.

• During the first Fiesta, a biplane flew around the city while an acrobat walked on the wings.

• People flocked to the Mesa to watch the drilling of one of the first oil wells.

• Men played polo in Pershing Park by riding in cars, instead of ponies.

What other books have you written about Santa Barbara?

I wrote a series of six books: Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1914, 1915, 1916, 1917, 1918, and 1919. When the Covid lockdown came and everything closed, I switched to writing about silent movies filmed in our area. I also wrote MESApedia.

What’s your next project?

I’ve already started gathering information for the next book in the series: Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1925. The earthquake year was an unforgettable time. I’m a member of the EQ25 committee.

What do you do in your spare time?

I write The Great House Detective column for The Santa Barbara Independent. I also present slideshows about my books.

How long have you lived in Santa Barbara?

About 15 years. I moved here from Chicago for three main reasons: December, January, and February.

What do you like best about Santa Barbara?

There’s so much going on here. If you’re bored in Santa Barbara, it’s your own darn fault.

The book is available in local bookstores and on amazon.com. Reach Betsy through her website: betsyjgreen.com.

