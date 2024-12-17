Drivers, Claim Your Money: Attorney General Bonta Reminds Californians of Gas Antitrust Settlement Deadline

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today reminded California residents who purchased gas in Southern California between February 20, 2015 and November 10, 2015 to submit a claim for a payment under the state’s antitrust settlement with gas trading firms for tampering with and manipulating prices for California gasoline. The deadline to submit claims is January 8, 2025. Eligible Californians may submit a claim online at www.CalGasLitigation.com.

“California, don’t forget to claim your money! When companies conspire to unlawfully raise prices for consumers, my office steps in, just as we did with our litigation and settlement against two gas trading firms,” said Attorney General Bonta. “As part of this settlement, I am proud to deliver money back to Californians who may have been impacted by gas price manipulation. I urge eligible drivers to submit a claim by January 8, 2025.”

In July 2024, Attorney General Bonta announced a $50 million settlement with gas trading firms, resolving allegations that Vitol, Inc. and SK Energy Americas, Inc., along with its parent company SK Trading International, secretly worked together to tamper with and manipulate spot market prices for California gasoline. If you purchased gasoline in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and/or Imperial counties in California between February 20 and November 10, 2015, you may be eligible for a payment. The Attorney General’s settlement is in addition to a settlement of a private class action lawsuit filed in federal court.

To submit a claim, learn full details about your rights and options, and access frequently asked questions, visit www.CalGasLitigation.com.

