People’s Self-Help Housing Announces New Director of Home Ownership

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

People’s Self-Help Housing’s (PSHH) has appointed a new Director of Home Ownership: Jimmy Summer.

With more than five years of experience at People’s Self-Help Housing working in both multifamily housing and home ownership project management, Jimmy brings a wealth of knowledge to this new role.

Since joining PSHH in 2019, he has held a number of positions within the real estate development team, including working in Acquisitions and in Multi-Family Development. His transition to Home Ownership in early 2022 saw all of these skills benefit households building through the self-help program.

Receiving a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from Santa Clara University, Summer worked in corporate finance in Seattle prior to coming to PSHH. He then moved to the technology field on his return to his native San Luis Obispo.

“I am excited to be part of an organization that provides homeownership opportunities for hard-working, low-income families in our community,” said Summer. “The Central Coast is one of the least affordable places in the Country which makes homeownership almost impossible for low-income households. Our Home Ownership program allows these families to realize their dreams of owning a home that they earn by dedicating their weekends to the construction of their houses.”

Jimmy grew up in San Luis Obispo and loves to enjoy everything unique to this area including its trails, beaches and food. In line with his work at PSHH, he joined the Pismo Beach Planning Commission in March 2024. Jimmy lives in Shell Beach with his wife, daughter and dog. To learn more, please visit pshhc.org/leadership.

For over 50 years, People’s Self-Help Housing has brought the stability and wealth-building opportunities of home ownership to the Central Coast. Over 1,200 homes later, the Home Ownership program continues to help families realize the American Dream.

People’s Self-Help Housing secures land and then find groups of families to build their homes together. This amazing program leverages the time, effort, and sweat-equity of neighbors working alongside each other to transform their hard work into the investment of a lifetime. Used in lieu of a cash down payment, and with the help of an affordable mortgage, this collective effort creates a sense of pride and long-lasting connections.

About People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, including families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help, “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages over 2,000 rental units, and employs over 200 staff members. PSHH acknowledges the Indigenous Peoples and unceded territories that the organization now occupies, including the YTT Northern Chumash, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash, Barbeño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians, Cruzeño Chumash, and Salinan elders, current and future generations as the protectors of these lands. To read the full land acknowledgement, visit pshhc.org/IDEA. For more information about the organization, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone (805) 781-3088.