Santa Barbara Airport Invites Public Input on Climate Adaptation Plan

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – December 17, 2024

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is advancing its comprehensive Climate Adaptation Plan to address the impacts of future sea level rise and increased flooding caused by climate change. This initiative aims to safeguard the Airport’s infrastructure, operations, and surrounding habitats while preparing for evolving environmental challenges. SBA invites community members to the Climate Plan Open House and the Airport Commission meeting to learn more about the plan, chat with Airport staff, and provide feedback.

SBA Climate Plan Open House

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Direct Relief Conference Room (6100 Wallace Becknell Rd.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Airport Commission

Wednesday, January 15, 2025

6:00 p.m.

Airport Administration Office (601 Firestone Rd)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

The community is encouraged to review the Climate Adaption Plan Vulnerability Assessment, and email feedback by January 16, 2025 to SBA_CAP@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

This plan will be developed in three phases:

Phase I: Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment (Current Phase): Quantitative analyses and mapping will assess risks to SBA’s infrastructure, operations, and the Goleta Slough habitat. This assessment analyzes flood and sea level rise hazards and assesses potential vulnerabilities.

Phase II: Climate Adaptation Plan Development: SBA will identify and evaluate flood protection strategies, balancing nature-based solutions with traditional infrastructure.

Phase III: Airport Coastal Land Use Plan Update: SBA will update its Coastal Land Use Plan by 2026 to incorporate adaptation policies, aligning with the latest state and local guidance on sea level rise and resource protection.

For more information, visit the Climate Adaptation Plan.