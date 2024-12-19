City Fire Department Honors Fire Academy Graduates and Newly Promoted

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department announces the graduation event for firefighter recruits who have recently completed our in-house fire academy. Additionally, we will be honoring the recent promotions of members of our Department.

This year, seven individuals will graduate from the fire academy, while ten dedicated members will be promoted to higher ranks within the department. This special event marks a significant milestone for the department’s newest firefighters and promoted individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and service to the community.

Fire Academy Graduation and Promotional Ceremony

Thursday, December 19, 2024

Beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History (2559 Puesta Del Sol)

Fire Chief Chris Mailes will preside over the ceremony, recognizing the achievements of the academy graduates. “This ceremony is a celebration of commitment to our community,” said Chief Mailes. “Our academy graduates have been tested physically, mentally, and emotionally and are now ready to join the proud ranks of the City of Santa Barbara Fire Department. Our promotees are stepping into leadership roles that will shape the future of this department and the safety of our city.”

The ceremony will include the presentation of new firefighter badges, and the official pinning of newly promoted personnel. Friends and family are invited to attend to show their support for these dedicated individuals.

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department remains committed to serving and protecting the community with excellence. This ceremony highlights the department’s ongoing efforts to train and promote the next generation of fire service leaders.

For more information about the City of Santa Barbara Fire Department and its programs, please visit Fire Administration – SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Fire