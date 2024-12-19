Special Recruitment for Fire and Police Commission

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Are you passionate about public safety and making a difference in your community? The City of Santa Barbara is holding a special recruitment to fill a vacancy on the Fire and Police Commission. This is a unique opportunity to contribute your voice and ideas to decisions that impact the safety and well-being of Santa Barbara residents.

The City is an equal-opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization; this is an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community. If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

Currently, there is one unscheduled vacancy on the Fire and Police Commission. Unscheduled vacancies occur when a Board or Commission member resigns before their term end date, thus the need for special recruitment to be held to assist in avoiding meeting cancellations due to lack of quorum. If you’re interested in serving on the Commission, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at Clerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or call (805) 564-5309.

For a detailed list of scheduled vacancies occurring in 2025 and an online application, visit our Boards and Commissions page.

Application Deadline is Friday, January 17, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

The City Council will conduct applicant interviews at City Hall (735 Anacapa St.) on:



· Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. (estimated time)

The City Council will make the appointment to the Fire and Police Commission on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.