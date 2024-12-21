Dunn School’s Manu Duah Selected No. 1 Overall in MLS Superdraft by San Diego FC

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. — Manu Duah, a 2024 graduate of Dunn School and standout soccer player, was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft by expansion team San Diego FC on Friday. The historic selection follows Thursday’s announcement of Duah’s signing of a three-year Generation adidas developmental contract, making him the highest-selected athlete in UC Santa Barbara’s history across all sports drafts.

Duah, a dynamic defensive midfielder originally from Ghana, played spectacularly during his freshman season at UCSB, where his speed, technique and ability drew national attention. His historic achievement is the culmination of years of dedication that began on the fields of Dunn School, where he was known for his remarkable talent and leadership.

“From the moment Manu arrived at Dunn, he stood out—not just as a gifted player, but as a driven and humble individual,” said Dunn School Director of Athletics Kelsey Sullivan. “Manu’s journey is a testament to his hard work and talent. We were delighted to have him in the kind of supportive environment at Dunn that fosters both athletic and personal growth.”

Duah is the second Dunn School boys soccer alumnus to be drafted No. 1 overall in the MLS SuperDraft. He joins Abu Danladi, also from Ghana, who was selected first by Minnesota United in 2017 after an illustrious career at UCLA. Like Danladi, Duah developed his skills at Dunn under the guidance of top-tier coaches and a program committed to excellence.

“Having two No. 1 picks in the MLS Draft is an extraordinary achievement for Dunn School and speaks to the strength of our soccer program,” said Dunn Head of School Kaylan Balaven. “Manu and Abu represent the very best of what our school strives for: developing well-rounded individuals who excel in their passions and inspire others.”

Duah’s selection is also a landmark moment for San Diego FC, as he becomes the first-ever pick in the franchise’s history. “Being the first pick for an expansion team is an honor,” Duah said. “I’m grateful for the support I’ve received from my coaches, teammates, and the Dunn community. Dunn gave me the foundation to dream big and work hard, and I’m excited for this next chapter.”

During his time at Dunn, Duah was instrumental in leading the Earwigs to multiple CIF-Southern Section playoff berths, earning accolades for his technical prowess and sportsmanship. His coaches recall his tireless work ethic and ability to inspire his teammates. “Manu was more than an extraordinary player—he was a leader,” said Dunn alumnus, former professional player and current head coach Sahid Conteh, who also starred at UCSB. “He set a standard that elevated everyone around him.”

Manu’s journey from Dunn School to UCSB and now to the MLS has inspired the next generation of student-athletes at Dunn. As the school celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent and character across all disciplines.

About Dunn School:

Dunn is a boarding and day school (grades 6-12) nestled in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County, Calif. Founded in 1957, Dunn School has remained true to its mission of providing Whole Student Education, empowering students to reach their fullest potential for a life of learning and responsible leadership.