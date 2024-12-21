Historic Investment: CPUC Reaches Milestone $1 Billion in Broadband Grants to Connect Communities Across California

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2024 – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today marked a historic achievement by surpassing $1 billion in grants dedicated to expanding broadband networks throughout California. This monumental funding will empower communities across the state, from rural areas to urban centers, by expanding access to high-speed internet—a crucial resource for education, healthcare, and economic development.

This milestone was reached with today’s approval of $225 million in the 10th round of grants for last mile broadband projects as part of the $2 billion Last Mile Federal Funding Account grant program, which expands broadband internet access for underserved and unserved communities in California. This continues a rolling process of awards and recommendations, highlighting the state’s commitment to bridging the digital divide through Broadband For All.

Governor Gavin Newsom said, “As the fifth largest economy on the planet, we can’t afford to leave anyone behind from accessing the kinds of economic opportunities the internet provides us in the 21st Century. With more than $1 billion invested to help communities connect to broadband, California is working to connect more Californians than ever before to reliable, high-speed internet.”

“As we close out this year, these critical investments in broadband infrastructure and digital literacy are a testament to our commitment to closing the digital divide and ensuring that all Californians, regardless of income or location, have access to the tools they need to thrive in the digital age,” said CPUC President Alice Reynolds. “The CPUC is proud to support these projects that will bring reliable internet access and empower communities across the state.”

“I am pleased to support these grants for broadband infrastructure under the Public Housing and Federal Funding Account programs,” said Commissioner Darcie L. Houck. “Together, these grants will provide over $225 million to build-out broadband internet service to low-income households in rural and urban parts of our State. These grants fund projects that vary from fiber to wireless network infrastructure. In order to maximize our investments we have to use all the innovative technologies at our disposal. These awards will help address both the availability and affordability challenges to accessing broadband by supporting infrastructure grants that will bring essential broadband to some of California’s most vulnerable customers, furthering our goal to end the digital divide.”

The Last Mile Federal Funding Account by the Numbers to Date

$1 billion in grants awarded

47 counties awarded grants

97 projects to date

2 million Californians benefiting from these investments

8 Tribal broadband grants issued

48 public entity and partnership broadband grants issued

61 grants serving majority disadvantaged and low-income communities

Continuing to invest where it matters most

Many Last Mile Federal Funding Account grant awardees are creating new networks, connecting the next generation to education, improving access to healthcare, and empowering rural and urban communities for economic development and emergency connectivity. Combined, these proposed projects will serve predominantly disadvantaged and low-income communities across the state.

Today’s Last Mile Federal Funding Account grants by the numbers:

$225 million for 14 counties Yolo, Yuba Mariposa, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne Kern and Merced Butte and Glenn Colusa, San Joaquin, and Shasta Counties San Diego and Tehama Counties

163,000 Californians benefiting

For a specific county information, visit the CPUC’s Federal Funding Account Recommendations and Awards webpage

Awarding grants throughout California

Today’s approval is a milestone in the process of awarding last mile broadband grants to projects in every region in the state to established internet service providers, small providers, local governments, tribes, and special districts. As part of this process, the CPUC issues Draft Resolutions with award recommendations, each open for public comment. The recommendations are then considered and must be approved by vote at a public CPUC Voting Meeting. Awards will continue in January 2025.

Future application windows will be announced as funds are appropriated.

Fueling economic growth statewide

Established under Senate Bill 156 (2021), the CPUC’s Last Mile Federal Funding Account is fueling economic growth across rural, tribal, and urban communities statewide.

Since the initial round of applications closed in September 2023, the CPUC has received and reviewed 484 grant applications from every county in the state, totaling more than $4.6 billion in requests. This overwhelming response highlights the urgent need for and the opportunity to expand internet access across California.

In addition to the Last Mile Federal Funding Account, the CPUC is investing in a suite of programs in the state’s efforts in connecting millions of Californians with reliable, affordable high-speed internet, including the California Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program and the California Advanced Services Fund (CASF).

More Information

California Advanced Services Fund Broadband Public Housing and Adoption Account

In addition, the CPUC approved an additional $7.3 million in grants to improve broadband access, affordability and digital literacy across the state.

Also approved today, the California Advanced Services Fund (CASF) Broadband Public Housing Account funded $965,828 in grants for wireline and wireless infrastructure and provide free broadband service to 493 households in California, benefiting grantees such as the Housing Authority of the City of Fresno, Self-Help Enterprises, and Affordable Housing CDC, Inc. Additionally, the CPUC also approved $1.4 million for 30 projects across seven grantees to provide free broadband service to 2,546 households over the next five years. These initiatives will be spread throughout key areas, including San Francisco, Fresno, Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Los Banos. This brings the total awarded from the Public Housing Account in 2024 to $3.4 million, providing free broadband access to 3,830 households.

In a separate action, the CPUC awarded $4.9 million in CASF Broadband Adoption Account funding to 48 projects that will deliver digital literacy training to 6,927 participants and broadband access to 12,051 individuals in low-income and disadvantaged communities, furthering the state’s commitment to bridging the digital divide. In 2024, the Adoption Account awarded $11.1 million, providing digital literacy training to up to 20,767 participants, broadband access to 23,241 individuals and broadband subscriptions to up to 490 individuals.

About the California Public Utilities Commission

The CPUC regulates services and utilities, protects consumers, safeguards the environment, and assures Californians access to safe and reliable utility infrastructure and services. Visit www.cpuc.ca.gov for more information.