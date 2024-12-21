Santa Barbara Man Sentenced to 20 Years in State Prison for Series of Sexual Assaults

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Re: People v. Meliton Fidal, Santa Barbara Case No. 23CR08141

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that Honorio Meliton Fidal, a 35-year-old resident of Santa Barbara, California was sentenced to 20 years in State Prison for the following charges: Rape by Intoxication, in violation of Penal Code section 261(a)(3); Forcible Rape in violation of Penal Code section 261(a)(2); Forcible Sodomy, in violation of Penal Code section 286(c)(2)(A); and Sexual Penetration of an Unconscious Person, in violation of Penal Code section 289(d)(1). The charges stem from three separate sexual assaults on three separate women.

On January 23, 2023, Defendant found Jane Doe 1 sleeping in a park. He raped her while she was unconscious and disappeared. When Jane Doe 1 woke up, she physically felt as though she had been raped while asleep and immediately contacted the police.

Santa Barbara Police Officers responded to the scene to assist Jane Doe 1. Although Jane Doe 1 could not identify her attacker, as she was unconscious at the time, she cooperated with a sexual assault medical examination. DNA collected during the medical examination was sent to the Department of Justice Crime Laboratory, where criminalists identified a male DNA profile.

In a separate incident, on February 26, 2023, Jane Doe 2 was walking home when she was accosted by Defendant and forced to walk to a secluded area where he forcibly raped and sodomized her. Once Jane Doe 2 was able to get to safety she contacted law enforcement. Santa Barbara Police Officers arrived on scene to assist Jane Doe 2. Jane Doe 2 had never seen Defendant before and was unable to identify him. Jane Doe 2 participated in sexual assault medical examination. DNA collected during the medical examination was sent to the Department of Justice Crime Laboratory, where criminalists identified a male DNA profile.

In another incident, on May 21, 2023, Jane Doe 3 was sleeping on the street with her dog. She awoke to find Defendant putting his fingers inside of her labia. She pushed Defendant off of her and her dog started to attack him. Defendant dropped his cell phone and ran. Defendant came back to try to retrieve his phone but Jane Doe 3 was able to fight him off, keep the phone, and run to safety. A Good Samaritan contacted the police on her behalf, and Santa Barbara Police arrived at the scene to assist her. Jane Doe 3 did not know Defendant and could not identify him but she gave the police the cell phone that he dropped.

Santa Barbara Police Detective Adam Mik was assigned to all three above cases. The male DNA profiles from the sexual assault examinations of Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 were both uploaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a national database maintained by the FBI that stores DNA profiles from criminal investigations. The profiles were found to match, indicating that the same individual who assaulted Jane Doe 1 also assaulted Jane Doe 2.

Defendant had previously been convicted of a felony, and as a result, his DNA had been uploaded in CODIS. In November of 2023, the California Department of Justice informed law enforcement that Defendant was likely a match to the DNA found on Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.

Meanwhile, a warrant was obtained to search the cell phone that Jane Doe 3 had taken from her attacker. As law enforcement learned of Defendant’s potential involvement in the assaults of Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, Detective Mik reviewed the phone’s data in an effort to identify the suspect. In doing so, he discovered an email associated with the phone that included the Defendant’s name “Honorio Meliton.” On November 22, 2023, Defendant was located and arrested in connection with his string of sexual assaults. During questioning, he admitted to assaulting Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2, and Jane Doe 3.

Without the courage of the three survivors, the determination of Detective Mik, and the crucial DNA evidence, Defendant would not have been held accountable for his crimes. We also recognize the exceptional efforts of Senior Deputy District Attorney Lauren Franco, whose leadership in the prosecution was vital in securing justice for the victims. District Attorney John Savrnoch praised the collective work of all involved, stating, “This case is a powerful example of how collaboration, the bravery of survivors, and the unwavering commitment of law enforcement can bring a perpetrator to justice.”