Regarding the new speed limits in S.B. County and Goleta: I am all for reducing the speed limit, but one of the primary causes of “near misses” is the inadequate street lighting in both areas. Pedestrians in dark clothing are essentially invisible at night, and even those with lighter clothing are next to undetectable until one is almost upon them.

Those who visit here remark on the lack of street lights here, and at night the sidewalks can be treacherous because one can’t see the roots or cracks disrupting the pavement.

The recent tragedy in Goleta, where the driver was driving the speed limit but could not see the pedestrians, is a typical case where adequate street lighting might have saved a life.