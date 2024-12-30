Every day, as a part of their daily duties, first responders encounter serious trauma, life-threatening medical emergencies, and fires that displace or injure families. The public-safety chaplain corps are ready, able, and specially trained to help addressing spiritual needs which is an essential part of “whole person care.”

What they are not there to do is preach or proselytize. Instead, they help bring a sense of calm and a caring “helping hand” to those in need. They can also assist first responders and provide guidance as to the next steps for families who have never witnessed a tragedy before.

When a natural, accidental death or homicide takes place or some other traumatic event where a chaplain might be of assistance, hospital staff, law enforcement, or the fire crew, may say to the family, “Would you like us to call a Chaplain?” All you must do is say “yes.”

Thank God for our chaplains.