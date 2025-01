She / He / Shey

Her / Him / Shem

Hers / His / Shems

Herself / Himself / Shemself

My thought is that these gender-free pronouns could be used rather than using plural pronouns. Also, they could replace gendered pronouns for everyone to use because most of the time the gender of the person is totally irrelevant.

I’m looking forward to the common usage of these gender free pronouns and their entry into dictionaries very soon!