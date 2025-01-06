As Whooping Cough Cases Increase, CDPH Encourages Tdap Vaccination

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

What You Need to Know: Whooping cough (pertussis) activity in California is on the rise, with more than 2,000 reported cases and one infant death between the months of January and October of 2024. Everyone who is between 27 and 36 weeks pregnant and family members or caregivers of infants should get the Tdap/DTaP vaccination to help protect infants and young children against serious illness and hospitalization.

SACRAMENTO – California is experiencing an increase in cases of whooping cough (also known as pertussis), a highly contagious bacterial disease that can be spread though coughing and can cause severe illness, especially in infants. CDPH is urging all Californians, especially those who are pregnant and those who provide care to infants, to be up to date on their Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine to help prevent whooping cough.

Individuals vaccinated against whooping cough are protected against severe illness and complications due to whooping cough. These complications can be most severe in infants, causing apnea (dangerous pauses in breathing) and can be fatal.

More than 2,000 cases of whooping cough were reported statewide between January and October 2024. 62 of those cases were infants less than four months of age who were hospitalized, including one infant who tragically died. During the same time range in 2023, there were less than 400 whooping cough cases reported in the state.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, many practices that had lowered instances of whooping cough are no longer in place, and we’re seeing the disease return to pre-pandemic levels,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Infants are particularly vulnerable and that’s why CDPH especially encourages people who are pregnant to receive the Tdap vaccine in their third trimester which will pass along protective antibodies to the baby.”

RECOMMENDATIONS: With whooping cough cases rising, ensure you are up to date on your whooping cough vaccine. Vaccination is recommended for all:

Pregnant people between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy , even if they have received Tdap in the past.

, even if they have received Tdap in the past. Adults , every 10 years.

, every 10 years. Adolescents aged 11 or 12 years (Tdap vaccine is also required for 7th grade advancement in California).

(Tdap vaccine is also required for 7th grade advancement in California). Infants and young children receive their own whooping cough (DTaP) vaccines starting at 2 months through 4-6 years of age. Babies and children who haven’t had all recommended doses are more likely to have serious complications.

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about which vaccines are right for you and your family.



People with whooping cough have severe coughing attacks that can last for months. Infants too young for vaccination are at greatest risk for hospitalization and death. Early signs of whooping cough are similar to symptoms of the common cold such as a runny or stuffy nose and low-grade fever. Babies with whooping cough may have trouble breathing, turn blue or stop breathing.

To protect infants from whooping cough, CDPH strongly urges maternal immunization with Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine in the last trimester (between 27 and 36 weeks) of every pregnancy. When given during pregnancy, Tdap is approximately 90% effective in preventing infant hospitalizations due to whooping cough. It is also beneficial for all family members and caregivers of newborns to receive either the Tdap (for adults and children older than seven) or DTaP (for those seven years of age or younger) vaccines to prevent spreading whooping cough to infants.

These vaccines are safe and effective and can be received at the same time as flu, COVID, or RSV vaccines.

GET PROTECTED: Tdap vaccines are widely available at many doctor offices and pharmacies. Schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov or contacting your local pharmacy or health care provider.

COST: Most health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal, cover Tdap vaccines. Individuals experiencing difficulty finding a place to get immunized may contact their health care provider or local health department for help.

The Vaccines For Children (VFC) program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children (18 and younger) who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of an inability to pay. Contact your doctor to learn if they are enrolled in VFC or visit MyTurn to find a location based on your eligibility.

Get more information about whooping cough or pertussis by visiting CDPH’s Pertussis (Whooping Cough) webpage or CDC’s Whooping Cough Vaccination webpage.