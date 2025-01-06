SBART Press Luncheon: Luke Zuffelato and Carly Letendre Receive Athlete of the Week Awards

The winter break from school offered no reprieve for local athletes as competition remained in full swing with many programs participating in holiday tournaments.

As a result, the weekly Athlete of the week Awards were determined based on every contest during the three-week winter break.

Carly Letendre was honored as the SBART female athlete of the week. She led Dos Pueblos High girls’ basketball team on a four-game winning streak with wins over Rio Mesa, Oaks Christian, Camarillo and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. She averaged 18 points per game during that stretch.

Luke Zuffelato led the Dons to an impressive victory over powerhouse Sierra Canyon with a legendary buzzer-beater.

On the boys’ side Luke Zuffelato SBART Athlete of the Week honors after a flurry of clutch performances for the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team. He averaged 26.9 points in the 10 games over winter break. The incredible run included 31 points and a game-winning buzzer beater in a 75-74 win over powerhouse Sierra Canyon as well as a game-winning shot in a 53-52 OT win over Tucson High.

Alyssa Marin Shines for UCSB Women’s Basketball

Alyssa Marin became the 30th UCSB women’s basketball player to score 1,000 career points in a 72-62 victory over Cal State Bakersfield.

Her ten-point outing also extended her double-digit-scoring streak to 12 games. In addition, the victory extended the Gauchos’ home winning streak over Hawaii to five games.

UCSB is 8-5 overall so far this season and 2-1 in Big West Conference play.

Westmont Hoops

The Westmont men’s basketball team is in the middle of the Pac West Conference standings with a 3-3 record after dropping two games in Hawaii last week against Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo.

The Warriors are led by Adrian Mcintyre who leads all of NCAA Division 2 in Scoring at 27.3 points per game. He scored 24 points against Hawaii Hilo and poured in 39 points against Chaminade on 14-of-25 shooting from the field.

On the women’s side the Warriors split on their trip to Hawaii with a 64-63 loss to Chaminade and 70-47 victory over Hawaii Hilo. The women’s team is 6-6 overall and 3-3 in Pac West play. Seven of their next eight games will be within the friendly confines of Murchinson Gymnasium.