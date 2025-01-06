UC Santa Barbara Athletics Accepts $15 Million Donation to Upgrade Caesar Uyesaka Stadium

The UC Santa Barbara Athletic Department has received an anonymous donation of $15 million to support facilities construction and revitalization, which includes upgrades to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, the home of UCSB baseball.

The anonymous gift is the largest donation that UCSB Athletics has ever received and figures to significantly boost the baseball program, which has ascended to national prominence since the hiring of head coach Andrew Checketts in 2012.

“We are deeply grateful to our incredibly generous donor for this transformative gift to UCSB Baseball, which marks a monumental step forward in supporting the future of our baseball program,” said Chancellor Henry Yang. “This tremendous investment in the construction and revitalization of our baseball facilities will not only enhance the experience for our student-athletes, but also elevate our ability to compete at the highest levels. This gift reflects a shared commitment to excellence at UC Santa Barbara, and will provide lasting benefits to our entire community.”

Additional stadium renovations will be a continuation of improvements that have been made over the last 20 years, including lights, field-level seating, backstop netting, clubhouse construction and renovation, batting cages, a new grass playing surface, and more that began under former UCSB Baseball coach Bob Brontesma.

The UCSB baseball team finished with a 44-14 record last season and hosted a NCAA Regional at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium for the first time. During Checketts’s tenure, the Gauchos have led the Big West in wins. In that time, UCSB baseball has had 67 Major League Baseball draft picks, including two first-rounders, Michael McGreevy and Dillon Tate. In addition, UCSB baseball alum Shane Bieber won the American League Cy Young Award in 2020.

“We’ve been working hard at this for a long time, and this gift is validating,” Checketts said. “It’s humbling to have this level of support for our student-athletes and program. I am personally grateful, and I know that our players and everyone within our program shares my gratitude.”

UCSB baseball has won the Big West Championship three out of the last five years. In 2015, the team had to rent a facility in Lake Elsinore to host NCAA Regionals due to concerns over the viability of Caesar Uyesaka Stadium as a host site. In 2024, with rentals and temporary equipment, UC Santa Barbara hosted a NCAA Regional on campus for the first time in program history. The upgrades to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium supported by this gift will position the program to host postseason competitions including the Big West Championships and NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals.

“Talented student-athletes have come to UC Santa Barbara and worked hard to build the program to this level. Player development has been a hallmark of the program and has led to historic success on the field and in the MLB Draft,” Checketts said. “It’s validating to see the hard work of the student-athletes and our staff recognized by this gift. For new players, it’s an exciting opportunity to develop in a first-class environment.”

With the recent changes in the landscape of college athletics, including changes to scholarship allotments, the transfer portal and athletes being able to profit from their name image and likeness, UCSB baseball is in a strong position to thrive going forward.

“This gift shows a true understanding of UCSB Athletics. Connection is one of our core values,” said Kelly Barsky, the Arnhold director of athletics. “Transformative gifts like this build connection, and we hope others are inspired to take part. Philanthropic support for all sports is integral to furthering our mission. Our 20 programs unite our community and bring people together, and this gift will elevate them all.”