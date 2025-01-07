Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), the region’s nonprofit community media access center, is thrilled to announce a special event to mark the station’s 50th anniversary. An Evening with Rick Steves, featuring the beloved host of “Travel with Rick Steves,” will take place on Friday, February 21, 2025, at the iconic Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA.

Rick Steves, a dedicated advocate for public media and a captivating storyteller of travel adventures, will grace the stage to celebrate this golden milestone with the local community. The event promises an unforgettable evening honoring the legacy of local television and the spirit of exploration that Steves embodies.

“We are extremely excited to kick off TV Santa Barbara’s 50th year of broadcasting with such an extraordinary event and talent like Rick Steves,” said Erik Davis, Executive Director of TV Santa Barbara. “Throughout 2025 we will continue to celebrate our noncommercial media access center which lifts up local voices and airs programming most relevant to our Santa Barbara community.”

Rick Steves, author of over 50 travel guidebooks, is best known for his public television series “Rick Steves’ Europe” and the public radio show “Travel with Rick Steves”. His work aims to make European travel accessible and meaningful for Americans, advocating for smart, affordable, and perspective-broadening travel experiences.

VIP tickets are now available, offering an exclusive opportunity to mingle with Rick Steves at a special VIP reception and meet-and-greet in the enchanting Arlington Courtyard from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. With only 50 VIP tickets left, attendees can engage with the esteemed personality in a more personal setting, creating lasting memories of this exceptional evening.

Sponsorships and private reception reservations for An Evening with Rick Steves are currently being accepted. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unique experience and celebrate TV Santa Barbara’s 50th year as the region’s only community media access center.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit TVSB’s website, www.tvsantabarbara.org, stop by the Arlington Theatre Box Office or contact TV Santa Barbara directly. (805) 571-1721.

About TV Santa Barbara

TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization which operates two community access television channels, 17 and 71. TVSB’s mission is to empower people to make media that matters. TVSB does this by providing residents with the knowledge, resources, and tools to create their own original programming. TV Santa Barbara has served as the local media access center since 1975.

With studios at 329 S. Salinas Street, TVSB provides members with access to video production equipment and electronic media resources to facilitate public dialogue, free speech, and participatory democracy; to foster local creativity, education and culture; and to reflect our diverse and amazing community. Learn more at www.tvsb.tv.