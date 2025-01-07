Body Tonic Pilates Reformer Studio to Celebrate Grand Opening in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – [January 6, 2025] – Body Tonic Pilates, a new Reformer Pilates studio founded by local instructor Shane Weafer, is excited to announce its grand opening celebration! The event, open to the public, will be held on January 11th, from 6-9pm at 224 Helena Avenue in Santa Barbara’s vibrant Funk Zone, and will highlight the studio’s dedication to community, wellness, and inclusivity.

Opened in early December 2024, Body Tonic Pilates was born from Shane Weafer’s desire to create a space where everyone can feel seen, safe, and empowered through movement. As a 36-year-old Santa Barbara native and respected pilates instructor, Weafer aims to offer an alternative to the traditional, often elitist models found in many high-end studios. Body Tonic is designed to be warm, welcoming, and ethical. Body Tonic is focused on individual strength, wellness, and personal growth for all clients.

“In opening Body Tonic, I was ready to make the change I felt was missing in other pilates studio models,” Weafer says. “The rigid adherence to traditional methods or culture of elitism in many high-end studios didn’t align with who I am or why I love teaching. For me, how I make people feel is more important than anything else. I want everyone to feel safe and empowered, so they can push themselves physically and mentally while having fun in the process. The energy of the Funk Zone community, which thrives on mutual support and celebration, was exactly the right place to bring this vision to life.”

The grand opening celebration will not only mark the debut of Body Tonic but will also spotlight the Funk Zone’s unique blend of businesses, local artists, and wellness offerings. This event promises a dynamic atmosphere filled with music, energy, and opportunities to explore local businesses.

One of the generous sponsors of this event, Juice Ranch Santa Barbara, will be partnering with Chef Jasmine Shimoda—former Head Chef of Loquita and owner of Jewel, a renowned vegan restaurant in Los Angeles—to craft a signature mocktail tonic that you won’t want to miss!

“We’re all about supporting each other here in the Funk Zone, and this event is a perfect example of that spirit,” Weafer adds. “It’s about coming together as a community to celebrate health, wellness, and the strength of our local businesses.”

Join Body Tonic and the following supporting businesses for a night of celebration, connection, and community in the Funk Zone! Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the positive energy and spirit of Santa Barbara’s growing wellness culture.

DJ @asmoothexchange on Instagram

Atōst | California Aperitif @drinkatost on Instagram

Schwartz Sports Massage @schwartz_sports on Instagram

Tequila Cimarron @cimarron_tequila on Instagram

Commen Unity @commen_unity on Instagram

Artist Stephanie Bianca Gonzalez @stephsartaddition on Instagram

Candle Bar 111 @candlebar111 on Instagram

Juice Ranch Santa Barbara @juiceranch on Instagram

Melodie Girard Aesthetics @melodiegirardaesthetics on Instagram

Mony’s Mexican Food @monyssb on Instagram

The Red Piano @theredpianosb on Instagram

Event Details:

– Date: January 11, 2025

– Time: 6:00pm – 9:00pm

– Location: Body Tonic Pilates, 224 Helena Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA

– Open to the Public

For more information about Body Tonic Pilates, please visit www.bodytonicsb.com or follow Body Tonic on Instagram at BodyTonicSB.

For more information about the event, please contact the event coordinator Mia Luna of Events By Luna through email at mialunalomeli@gmail.com or visit @events.by.luna on Instagram.