Nimmer’s 2025 Dance for Peace from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara

Author Image By Nimmer Pictures
Wed Jan 08, 2025 | 8:51am

Larry Nimmer performed his annual Dance for Peace 2025 to celebrate the New Year. As he has done for the last 20 years, each year’s dance has a different theme. This year’s theme is “Can’t we all just get along?”.

This year’s video features surprising costume changes and sites along the 9 mile dance route.

The video can be seen at https://shorturl.at/rmjPk. See previous years’ videos on YouTube by searching “Nimmer Dance for Peace”. Some of the previous themes have included: Palestine & Israel, Covid, Biden & Trump, Hamilton The Musical, Dance styles, the Environment, etc.

Larry Nimmer is a filmmaker and performance artist, living in Carpinteria. For more information, contact Nimmer at 805-708-4753 or larry@nimmer.net.

Thu Jan 09, 2025 | 00:54am
https://www.independent.com/2025/01/08/nimmers-2025-dance-for-peace-from-carpinteria-to-santa-barbara/
