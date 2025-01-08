I am writing to comment on the Independent’s story that seems to have been biased in favor of those who propose doing nothing to solve the issue of declining populations of harbor seals. I do not believe this was intentional but please let me respond to some of the quotes that you published.

The Carpinteria harbor seal colony is at risk of disappearing. In 2004, our rookery had 365 harbor seals. In 2024, it had only 168. Many days have no seals or only 40-60. A group of concerned citizens joined the mayor and council to initiate a committee to study the issue and make recommendations on how to save the rookery.

The committee reported the conclusion that disturbances by dogs and people were the most likely reasons for the declining population. These disturbances create physiological stress and have led to dog attacks and deadly entanglements by lost fishing lines. The committee has responded by submitting a proposal that requests a three-year trial closing of only the 1,500 feet of beach containing their rookery. Seal rookeries in national parks have seen an increase in counts of seals after public access is restricted, so there is reason for optimism that this will work here. Over 500 people have signed a petition endorsing the temporary closure approach.

There is small but vocal group of people who are opposed to doing anything as the seals die off — and their views were over-represented in the Independent article. The arguments of Kathleen Lord range from studying how to grow more kelp to improve seal habitat to gathering more data. The Independent should have interviewed Susan Mailheau, who is a veterinarian (and my wife). She heads the group trying to save the seals by the temporary closure, of which I am a member.

The Independent quoted Kathleen Lord saying seals do not appear to be bothered by nearby fishermen, overlooking the seals hooked or entangled in fishing lines. Equally inaccurate is the claim that harbor seals on the beach are engaged in “R and R.” These comments trivialize the fact that harbor seals must spend 50 percent of their time on the beach because it is required by their physiological need to digest food, regulate their body temperature, and to reproduce and give birth. This is not R&R.

Nowhere does the article state that protecting harbor seals from disturbances is mandated by NOAA as federal law as well as city of Carpinteria statutes. The Independent could have discussed the laws — they are quite clear and carry fines and jailtime.

Significantly, there are numerous peer-reviewed scientific articles on all the points raised and they universally provide support for the limited beach closure.

It’s a shame that the available science and majority of people support the temporary closure of the beach were overlooked in your article, and only a vocal minority try to defend the position that they are somehow wounded or inconvenienced by these harmless, intelligent, and funny marine mammals trying to live on a tiny stretch of beach.

As Michele Obama says, “Do something.”

Readers can influence the outcome of the council vote by sending letters of support of a temporary beach closure to: Carpinteria City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013 by January 20.