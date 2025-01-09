Cassandra Weinlein Named West Region Vice President of Field Government and Public Affairs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – January 9, 2025 – Cassandra Weinlein has been named Vice President of Field Government and Public Affairs for Cox Communications’ West Region, a role previously held since 2023 by Chanelle Hawken, who is now Market Vice President for San Diego.

In this role, Weinlein will be responsible for leading the Government and Public Affairs strategy across the West Region, overseeing key initiatives in government affairs, community relations, media relations, and competitive positioning. She will serve as a key member of the West Region Senior Team.

Weinlein joined the Cox Communications team in early 2018 working to advance Cox locally with government entities. Recognized as a Rising Leader by The Women in Telecommunications (WICT) Network in 2021 and SD Metro’s 40 Under 40, Weinlein is a strategic thinker with a keen eye for policy implications. Since 2023, as Senior Director of Public and Government Affairs, Weinlein monitored, analyzed, and proposed state and local policies, regulations, and ordinances to safeguard Cox’s interests in California and Nevada while maximizing Cox’s commitment and advocacy with the community.

“Cassandra has a proven track record of bringing together unique partners, fostering collaboration, and finding innovative solutions. She will be instrumental in advancing Cox’s interests across our West Region markets while maintaining our strong community presence and positive corporate reputation,” said Sam Attisha, Cox’s senior vice president and region manager who oversees operations of the company’s West Region, comprised of California, Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho.

Weinlein has extensive experience in local, state, and federal government. Prior to joining Cox, she worked as a director of policy for a San Diego City Councilmember, a California State Senator, and a United States Congressman. She has worked in both policy and community affairs throughout the Southern California region with a focus in fostering bi-partisan partnerships to implement policy changes.



An active supporter of various arts organizations throughout San Diego, Weinlein currently serves on the Board of The Old Globe Theater and Vice Chair of The Old Globe Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee. She is a longtime supporter of the San Diego Opera and founding partner of My Voice in the Arts, a program led by the San Diego Opera to bring arts and music to San Diego K-12 classrooms. She also serves on the Executive Committee and Board with CalBroadband, a state association committed to expanding broadband service to un and underserved Californians. She has previously served as Vice Chair of Public Policy Committee and Chair of the Political Action Committee for the San Diego Regional Chamber.

Weinlein received her a bachelor’s degree in political science and government and a second bachelor’s degree in sociology from UC San Diego. In 2017, she received a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification from San Diego State University online.

Weinlein lives in San Diego with her husband.

