City Seeks Public Input on Housing and Community Development Funding Decisions

Residents are invited to share their input on local housing and community development needs at upcoming Community Development Workshops. These events offer an opportunity to guide funding decisions for the Five-year Consolidated Plan (Plan) using tools designed to support need-driven, place-based decisions and informed public participation. Community voices are vital to enhancing our neighborhoods. Refreshments will be available for attendees.

Community Development Workshops:

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Eastside Library – Martin Luther King Jr. Room (1102 E. Montecito St)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Thursday, January 23, 2025

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Westside United Boys & Girls Club (602 West Anapamu St)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar



Friday, January 24, 2025

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

David Gebhard Meeting Room 9 (630 Garden St)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar



The Plan outlines a vision, goals, and strategies for allocating grants provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It focuses on the needs of low- and moderate-income individuals and households, as well as strategies to assist them. Additionally, it addresses “special needs” identified by the federal government or locally, such as those of the elderly, persons with disabilities, homeless individuals, and others.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): Potential CDBG programs include: housing rehabilitation, lead-based paint detection and removal, construction or rehabilitation of public facilities and infrastructure, and removal of architectural barriers or public services.