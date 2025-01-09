Medications for Addiction Treatment Program Improvements at County Jails

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – California Forensic Medical Group (CFMG/Wellpath), in collaboration with the Sheriff’s Office, has made remarkable strides in the Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT) program at the county jail, eliminating the waitlist for services and providing essential treatment to individuals in need. The MAT program serves individuals with substance use disorders. Since September 2022, the program has served over 1,000 patients, with current numbers reaching 110 at the Main Jail and 90 at the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ) for a total of 200 patients. These efforts have contributed to over a 36% reduction in overdose related deaths countywide from 2023 compared to 2024. Overdose related incidents in the jail have significantly decreased, with only 12 reported in 2024 with only 1 being within a housing unit, and 11 being at intake compared to 21 in 2023. Additionally, more than 300 individuals have been discharged with naloxone (Narcan) to prevent future overdoses. Naloxone is available free of charge at all Sheriff’s stations.

CFMG/Wellpath has also expanded the program with the addition of two full-time Substance Use Disorder (SUD) counselors, offering a variety of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) services, including Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT), SMART Recovery, group counseling, and individual sessions to program participants. These efforts are a critical part of CFMG/Wellpath’s and the Sheriff’s Office commitment to supporting recovery and improving the health and safety of both incarcerated persons and the broader community.

If anyone in the community is interested in obtaining medications for addiction treatment, they are encouraged to utilize one of the resources below or to contact their primary care provider.

Behavioral Wellness Access Line: 888-868-1649

Public Health Care Centers:

Santa Maria – 805-346-7230

Lompoc – 805-737-6400

Santa Barbara – 805-681-5488

Or visit: https://opioidsafetysb.org