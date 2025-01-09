Santa Barbara Humane Staff Heads to Fire-Stricken Area to Lend Help Amid Eaton Fire Crisis

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A team from Santa Barbara Humane is heading to the Pasadena Humane Society today to provide boots-on-the ground assistance for animals evacuated due to the Eaton Fire. Since the fire began, Pasadena Humane has taken in more than 300 animals, including some suffering from burn injuries, and their staff is facing significant strain.

“Our colleagues at the Pasadena Humane Society reached out for help so we’re sending an experienced team to assist with animal care and logistics,” said Kerri Burns, CEO of Santa Barbara Humane, “Our team is ready to jump right in and provide operational assistance, allowing the Pasadena staff some much-needed relief.” Burns anticipates that Santa Barbara Humane staff will remain onsite in Pasadena through Monday, with additional staff prepared to assist if needed.

In addition to providing staff, Santa Barbara Humane transported 13 dogs from the Pasadena Humane Society yesterday. Burns explained, “When a disaster happens, and a shelter needs to take in evacuated pets, the best way to make room is to send their adoptable animals to other shelters. We are heartbroken for the individuals and families impacted by these fires and grateful we can provide support during this difficult time.“ The dogs from yesterday’s transport are already available for adoption at Santa Barbara Humane’s campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

A Longstanding Commitment to Disaster Response

This is not the first time Santa Barbara Humane has stepped up to offer assistance during natural disasters. Previously, the organization has taken in dogs from shelters in Florida and Texas that were damaged or destroyed by hurricanes and transported adoptable animals to make room for displaced pets during the Woolsey Fire. Locally, during the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudslides in Montecito, Santa Barbara Humane provided shelter for more than 1,500 animals.

This ongoing commitment reflects Santa Barbara Humane’s mission to serve animals and communities in need, whether through adoption, affordable veterinary care, or disaster response.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County.