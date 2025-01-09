U.S. 101 Gaviota-NOJOQUI/Gaviota State Roadside Rest Area Project Updates

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A one-mile segment of southbound US 101 between the Highway 1/US 101 interchange and the Gaviota Rest Area will be reduced to one lane beginning on Thursday, January 9.

This lane closure of the number two (right) southbound lane will allow Caltrans to complete bridge improvement work, guardrail upgrades, and slope and drainage repairs. This lane closure is expected to be in place until spring 2025.

The north and southbound Gaviota Rest Areas will remain open during this lane closure. There will be planned overnight closures of the rest areas to complete remaining work. The closure schedule will be announced once confirmed.

This work is part of a project to grind and pave roughly six miles of US 101, in addition to the reconstruction of shoulders, placement of High Friction Surface Treatment and the installation of new guardrails and median concrete barriers in the Gaviota/Nojoqui areas.

The contractor for this $50 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA. Construction is expected to be complete by Summer of 2025.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/