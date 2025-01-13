Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA—January 13, 2025—Cottage Health has elected Eric Seale as Chair of its Board of Directors. Seale succeeds Steven Zola, who served as Board Chair for a three-year term and will continue to serve as Immediate Past Chair.

Seale has been a dedicated member of Cottage Health’s Board of Directors for two years. Prior to that, he served on the Board of Directors for the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation from 2016 to 2022.

In addition to his board leadership, Seale is a managing partner at Accufy Analytics, a financial software firm specializing in renewable energy financing structures. He holds a master’s degree in finance from the MIT Sloan School of Management, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University.

Outside of work, Seale and his wife, Sandy, enjoy spending time with their five adult children and six grandchildren. He also enjoys the outdoors, hiking, surfing and rock climbing.

Members of the Cottage Health Board of Directors serve without compensation to guide the not-for- profit organization in its mission to provide superior health care for and improve the health of our communities through a commitment to excellence, integrity and compassion.

For more information about Cottage Health, visit cottagehealth.org.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health provides advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. In the past year, Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided care for 19,213 inpatient admissions and 85,711 emergency department visits and helped deliver 1,886 newborns. Comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage Health’s comprehensive range of specialized services includes the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital. Beyond hospital settings, Cottage Health offers primary care and specialty clinics, Cottage Urgent Care Centers throughout the tri-counties, and 24-hour access to providers via Cottage Virtual Care (English and Spanish), an online service for common conditions.