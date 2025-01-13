FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Los Angeles

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOS ANGELES – Two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will open tomorrow in Los Angeles County to assist Californians who experienced damage to their primary home, personal property loss or have disaster-caused emergency needs related to the wildfires. At the center, people can get help applying for federal assistance, speak to representatives from state and federal agencies, receive updates on their FEMA application for assistance and learn about the appeals process.

The centers open Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. PST. After Tuesday, Jan. 14, the hours and locations will be as follows:

UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Hours of operation – Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



3035 East Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91106

Hours of operation – Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral, or dental expenses.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA app. You may also call 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone, or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Los Angeles County survivors who register for FEMA assistance will receive a decision letter by mail or on their DisasteAssistance.gov account. If the letter says you are “not approved” for some categories of assistance, it does not mean you have been denied assistance.

It is important to read the letter carefully as it will explain your application status and advise what you need to do to continue the process.

The State of California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Resources for financial assistance, housing, funds for repair and more are available to help individuals and families. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.

If you have questions about your FEMA letter, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

For the latest information about California’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4856. Follow FEMA Region 9 @FEMARegion9 on X or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, nationality, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Office of Civil Rights if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Office of Civil Rights can be contacted at FEMA-OCR@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.

FEMA is committed to providing equal access to all state and federal disaster assistance programs while helping residents recover from disasters. For people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, or those who communicate in languages other than English, FEMA can provide information in accessible electronic formats on the FEMA website and on social media. FEMA offers free services to help survivors communicate with FEMA specialists on the phone.