The recent innovation of the Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) is CYA (Covering Your A$$) for electrical service providers.

It is a testament to the failure of power companies (SCE, PGE, etc.) to maintain their infrastructure. No other utility ceases delivery because of the weather.

Electrical power distribution industries have historically been able to deny financial responsibility of their substandard infrastructure and have caused hundreds of billions of dollars of fire damage, all while profiting hundreds of billions of dollars.

Only since the recent billion-dollar lawsuits holding them accountable did the PSPS start.

There is no other public utility that is a “fair weather” provider — not natural gas, not cable, not water, not internet, not gasoline, television, telephone, U. S. mail, email, your local trash guy, or any other service.

The recent multi-billion dollar lawsuits against them are long overdue!

If it is possible to walk on the moon and fly to Mars, it should be possible to run wires to houses safely on Earth.