I am a native Californian who was born in Ventura. I have one question for all of the Democrats who control California. Do you care about California and the safety of its citizens? Or do you only care about power, money, control, and forcing the Green New Deal down our throats?

In light of this, I have some questions. Why was the Pacific Palisades reservoir empty (fish)? Why were the fire hydrants in L.A. dry or broken? Why was the fire budget for L.A. cut? Why were there no state-wide safety precautions set up long term?

What has taken place in California is criminal. Homes have burned and lives have been lost. Heads should roll and that should start at the top. New leaders are also needed.

Praying for those impacted by the fires.