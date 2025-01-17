Applications Now Being Accepted for the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Downtown Santa Barbara, in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara’s Community Services Section and the Santa Barbara Youth Council, is excited to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship. This prestigious award recognizes an exceptional high school senior in the Santa Barbara area for their exemplary leadership and community service. Downtown Santa Barbara presents the award in honor of former Mayor Harriet Miller’s contributions to local youth leadership and her encouragement of youth engagement in community service at the Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast taking place on Wednesday, February 19 at 7:30 AM at El Paseo Restaurant. Tickets to the event can be purchased here.

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be a high school senior in the Santa Barbara District.

Minimum 2.5 GPA. Verification may be required.

Minimum of 45 community service hours by the application deadline. Verification may be required.

Must be able to attend the Downtown Organization Annual Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 7:30 AM at El Paseo Mexican Restaurant (10 E. El Paseo).

The following two essay questions are included in the application:

1. What does leadership mean to you? What motivates you to be a leader?

2. What is an issue in the community you would like to prioritize with your leadership? How are you using your leadership to make an impact?

Applications can be found here. Scholarship applications must be submitted by Wednesday, February 5 at 11:59 PM. Students may submit completed applications online or submit via email to Nicole Morgan, Recreation Specialist with City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, at nmorgan@santabarbaraca.gov.

A selection committee, consisting of representatives from the Santa Barbara Youth Council and Downtown Santa Barbara, will review all submissions and select the recipient. The award, along with a scholarship check, will be presented during Downtown Santa Barbara’s Annual Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. The event will be held at the historic El Paseo Mexican Restaurant (10 E. El Paseo).

For more information about the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship, please contact:

Nicole Morgan, Recreation Specialist, City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation.

Phone: (805) 897-2582

Email: nmorgan@santabarbaraca.gov

For tickets to the Annual Awards Breakfast, visit: annualawardsbreakfast2025.eventbrite.com

Downtown Santa Barbara serves as the champion and advocate for the stakeholders of historic Downtown Santa Barbara, California, with more than 1,700 members. It also manages the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement Districts (BID’s), working to create a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information about our programs, events, and a directory of downtown businesses visit www.DowntownSB.org.