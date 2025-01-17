Kickstart 2025 with Beautify Goleta: Free Bulky Item Drop-Off for Goleta Residents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, January 16, 2025 – Kick off the New Year with a fresh start! Clear out your house, backyard, apartment, or garage and let go of those hard-to-manage items like old furniture, mattresses, and tires. Beautify Goleta is here to make it easy for you! Mark your calendar for the next #BeautifyGoleta event on Saturday, January 25th, 2025. It’s your chance to take part in a FREE Bulky Item Drop-Off Event happening in the Mathilda and Ellwood Beach Drive neighborhood in western Goleta. And guess what? It’s open to ALL Goleta residents! Just bring proof of residency (like a driver’s license or utility bill), and you’re good to go.

Free Bulky Item Drop Off Event

Bulky items can be dropped off with City Staff at the intersection of Strehle Lane and Mathilda Drive (395 Mathilda Drive) from the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th, 2025. Any drop-offs before or after the event will not be accepted. Residents can drop off unwanted bulky items free of charge (no electronics, medicine, or hazardous waste).

The City would like to thank Caltrans, MarBorg, and Big Green Cleaning for their event support. Thank you for helping us keep Goleta healthy and beautiful. Learn more about the City’s Beautify Goleta program at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta. Please email any questions or feedback to EnvironmentalServices@CityofGoleta.org.

We hope to see you on January 25th!